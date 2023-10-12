NEW DELHI: The latest season of Lakme Fashion Week kickstarted this week in the national capital and several top-notch designers are showcasing their collections. Actress, theatre director and musician Saba Azad walked the ramp at the fashion show alongside other models. However, the actress grabbed the eyeballs for her quirky dance moves and hip-hop steps on the ramp.

In a video, Saba can be seen wearing a glittery three-piece attire. She styled her hair in dramatic waves and sported glowy makeup. Wearing a comfortable pair of sneakers. The video was shared by Viral Bhayani on Instagram. The caption read, "Saba Azad lighting up the ramp and how, She got the moves man, Just look at moving on stage confidently at Lakme Fashion Week."

Saba Azad's unusual ramp walk at Lakme Fashion Week 2023 left social media divided. A section of social media mocked the actress-singer for her unusual walk and dance at the ramp and accused her of ruining the charm of the fashion show. However, a few others came out in her support and asked others to stop acknowledging her only for her relationship with Hrithik Roshan.

A user wrote, "It's SABA AZAD period!!! Kindly stop associating her with her relationship."

Another user wrote, "Ramp walk aajkal logo ko mazak lagti h ye mazak apne ghr me kro professional stage pr ho jaha aane k liye log marte h professionally walk kro or ghr ko daffa ho pr nhi yhi inn chutiyo ko bakchodi sujhti hai."

"what is she doing. i think she is drunk," the third one wrote.



SABA AZAD'S WORK FRONT

On the professional front, Saba Azad recently appeared in the Amazon mini-series Who's Your Gynac? She was also seen in 'Rocket Boys Season 2'. Saba Azad's boyfriend Hrithik Roshan recently shared his review and hailed his girlfriend for her acting prowess.



HRITHIK AND SABA AZAD'S AFFAIR

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad have been going strong in their relationship for over a year now. The duo never hesitate to shower their love on each other in public. They have been spotted at various dos, star parties and events. The fam-jam also vacays together and the couple has been papped in the city on multiple occasions. The rumours about their affair came to an end after the duo walked hand-in-hand at filmmaker Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash in May, 2022.

Hrithik was earlier married to Sussanne Khan. Breaking a million hearts, the couple announced their separation in 2013 and got divorced the following year. They continue to remain friends and are co-parenting their kids - Hrehaan Roshan and Hridhaan Roshan.

On the work front, Hrithik will next be seen in 'Fighter' alongside Deepika Padukone. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the movie also stars Anil Kapoor in a key role.