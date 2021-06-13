Huma Qureshi's 'Maharani' reminds Geeta Phogat of her own struggles as a female wrestler

New Delhi: Freestyle wrestler Geeta Phogat, the first Indian to ever win a gold medal in wrestling at the Commonwealth Games, recently took to her Instagram to share an inspiring message on woman empowerment and stated that she got a glimpse of her own life in the show 'Maharani'.

The wrestling champion expressed that she felt inspired to write this post after watching Huma Qureshi's new show 'Maharani' as she could relate to the storyline to a great extent.

In the caption, she wrote, "Bachpan se bahut sunaya gaya hai mujhe wrestler banne ke liye. Ladki thi na, aur ladko ko unhi ke khel mein pachhaad rahi thi.'Kushti ladkon ka khel hai''Kitne chhote baal hai, tum ladke ki tarah dikhti ho' Ek aurat ke liye mardon ki duniya mein apni jagah banana mushkil hota hai. Par main dati rahi. Maine dugni mehnat ki aur jeet haasil ki. Kyun bolte hain aurat ye nahi kar sakti, wo nahi kar sakti..koi rulebook thodi hai? (Since my childhood, I've been told off for being a wrestler. They would say 'wrestling is for boys', 'why is yout hair so short, you look like a boy', for a woman to create her place in a man's world is really hard. But I stayed strong. I will work hard and win. Is there a rulebook that says women are less capable than men?)"

She further wrote, "Logo ka kaam hai kehna, lekin tumhe peechhe mudke dekhne ki zaroorat nahi' papa ki kahi ye baat maine apnaayi aur aage badhti chali gayi.

Haal hi mein maine #Maharani web series dekhi aur mujhe apni zindagi ki jhalak usmein nazar aayi. Log Rani Bharti ko neecha dikhane mein koi kasar nahi chhodte hain par woh sabko muh tod jawaab deti hai. Aise logon ko main bolna chahungi sudhar jao. Ab hum #SorryNahiSunenge. (People's job is to say things, but you don't need to back down. This is what my father used to tell me. It's what pushed me forward. I recently saw Maharani web series and got reminded of my own life struggles. People are trying to look down upon Rani Bharti but she always strikes back. Now, we will not listen)"

Check out her empowering post:

For the unversed, the Bollywood film 'Dangal' was based on the life of Geeta Phogat and her sister Babita Phogat.

On the other hand, Huma Qureshi's new show 'Maharani' revolves around the story of Rani Bharti, who is suddenly called upon to become the next chief minister of Bihar after her husband resigns from the post. The whole village is shocked at her being announced as his successor considering the gender bias against women in politics.

It has been directed by Karan Sharma and also features features Sohum Shah, Amit Sial and Vineet Kumar and is streaming on SonyLIV.