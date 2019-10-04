close

Ibrahim Ali Khan

Ibrahim Ali Khan opens up about his equation with father Saif Ali Khan

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan, who made his debut on a magazine cover recently, opened up about his equation with superstar father. Ibrahim and Sara graced the cover of Hello! magazine.

In a recent interview with the magazine, Ibrahim said, "There are scenarios where people – whether it’s an old relative, my mother or a family friend – tell me, ‘Oh my god, you’re just like him (Saif) and he does that too!’ I guess maybe we are similar but I wouldn’t know that... But regardless, he is special to me. He is also my guide when it comes to man-to-man conversations."

He also talked about his rapport with sister Sara Ali Khan. Ibrahim told the magazine, "The relationship we share is just perfect – we rarely fight and that’s perhaps because we have a five-year gap between us. On occasions that we do, it’s over the stupidest things. We are very close and love each other a lot."

After Sara's promising Bollywood debut, all eyes are now on Ibrahim, who is rumoured to make his big debut soon.

 

