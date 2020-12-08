हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
divya bhatnagar

In viral video, Devoleena Bhattacharjee lashes out at late TV actress Divya Bhatnagar's husband, calls him wife beater

'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' actress Divya Bhatnagar died on Monday due to COVID-19 complications.

In viral video, Devoleena Bhattacharjee lashes out at late TV actress Divya Bhatnagar&#039;s husband, calls him wife beater
Images Courtesy: Instagram/@devoleena

New Delhi: TV star Devoleena Bhattacharjee has accused Divya Bhatnagar's husband Gagan Gabru of physically and mentally abusing the late TV actress. In a video shared by Devoleena on her Instagram page, she said that Divya, who died on Monday due to COVID-19 complications, was stressed because of her husband. She added that he used to beat her up and there are several cases against him. 

Divya Bhatnagar had married Gagan Gabru against the wish of her family and friends, including Devoleena. The actress also said in the video that she and Divya didn't speak for three years because of her decision to get married to Gagan. 

Devoleena Bhattacharjee further added that she will expose Gagan Gabru and make sure he spends his entire life in jail.

Watch the video here:

Divya Bhatnagar, best known for her role in 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' was hospitalised since a few weeks in Mumbai after contracting COVID-19. She was 34.

Devoleena, who was her closest friend, paid her tribute to the actress by sharing a heartfelt eulogy. 

Apart from 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai', Divya Bhatnagar had also featured in shows like 'Tera Yaar Hoon Main', 'Udaan', 'Jeet Gayi Toh Piyaa Morre' and 'Vish' among others.

