International Women's Day: Female celebs who bravely voiced support for war-torn Ukraine

New Delhi: The country of Ukraine is currently under day 10 of the Russian attack as Russian forces swarmed into the country on February 24 on orders by Vladimir Putin. The West has extended its support for Ukraine at UNSC meetings by collectively condemning the invasion.

In addition, there have been international economic sanctions against Russia as well such as cutting Russian lenders from the SWIFT banking system.

Many people have come out in support of Ukraine all around the world and urged to end the war.

Showing solidarity in woman power, female celebrities have come out in the open and raised their voice against the war and its effect on civilians. They have also used their reach to spread the message of peace for the citizens of Ukraine.

Several actresses globally such as Mila Kunis, Priyanka Chopra, Former Miss Ukraine Anastasiia Lenna and many others have spoken about the ongoing war.

Take a look at their statements:

1. Mila Kunis: 'That 70s Show' actress Mila Kunis recently shared a video on Instagram in which she's seen condemning the attacks on her country Ukraine. She told fans that she was born in Chernivtsi, Ukraine, and her family immigrated to the United States in 1991. She and her husband Ashton Kutcher have launched a $30-million GoFundMe fundraiser for Ukrainian citizens.

2. Ivanna Sakhno: The 'Pacific Rim: Uprising' actress who is from Ukraine expressed that 'her world fell silent' after she got the news of the attacks. In an interview with Variety, she spoke about her family helping Ukrainian citizens during this tough time.

She said," My father has been relocating children and their mothers from Kyiv to safer parts of Ukraine where they have created a base for orphans and families of soldiers. His mother is in Crimea, a part of Ukraine that has been occupied since March 2014 - I have not been able to see her ever since. My other grandmother is hiding in a bunker that was used in World War II and up until now functioned as a city gym. The rest of my extended family is in Kyiv."

3. Priyanka Chopra: Global star Priyanka, a week ago, had taken to Instagram to talk about the grim situation in Ukraine and urged her fans to help the children in the war-torn nation. She wrote, "The situation unfolding in Ukraine is terrifying. Innocent people living in fear for their lives and the lives of their loved ones, while trying to navigate the uncertainty of the immediate future."

4. Anastasiia Lenna: Former Miss Ukraine Anastasiia Lenna had joined the country's army to fight against Russia in the ongoing conflict. The top Ukraine model had also shared pictures holding a gun in combat dress in an Instagram post. Anastassia had also written a special message for the people. "Due current situation I want to talk! I am not a military, just a woman, just normal human," she wrote.

5. Natalya Ilina: Model and Rahul Mahajan's wife Natalya is half Russian and half Ukraine. She had penned a note on the current crisis on her Instagram and called for peace and 'no war'. She wrote, "I have overwhelming feelings about the situation and I keep checking the news and checking on my friends like family who are currently in Ukraine. I cannot take sides. I’m on the side of humanity. I’m Russian and I’m Ukrainian as much as I am German. My heart is with both. And all I wish and pray for is #peace and #nowar."