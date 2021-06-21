International Yoga Day: Alia Bhatt turns yogi with her cat Edward by her side - Watch

New Delhi: On International Yoga Day, Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt took to Instagram to share compilation clip of her yoga session with an adorable special appearance made by her Persian cat Edward.

In the clip, Alia, donning a pink top and grey yoga pants, is seen performing intricate yoga poses with utmost concentration while her car wanders around the house. To add a fun twist to the video, she added dialogues for her cat reacting to her yoga session. The most hilarious part is when her cat watches her do complicated yoga asanas and said 'Meeowt', a clever play on words.

Check out her yoga special with her cat:

This year’s theme is 'Yoga for wellness!' as the world is still reeling under the second wave of the novel coronavirus. From politicians to Bollywood biggies, everyone talks about the benefits of yoga and has also adopted it as a regular practice in their day-to-day lives.

On the work front, Alia will be next seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' alongside Ajay Devgn. The film was earlier slated to release in July, however, due to the pandemic, it has been postponed for now.

She also has SS Rajamouli directorial 'RRR' and Ayan Mukerji’s 'Brahmastra' in her kitty. The film 'Brahmastra' marks lovebirds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia’s first on-screen collaboration.