International Yoga Day: Kareena Kapoor restarts her yoga journey after 'exhausting, painful' post-pregnancy phase

New Delhi: On the occasion of International Yoga Day, several Bollywood celebs have taken to social media to share their incredible journeys with yoga to inspire fans to adopt the practice.

Bollywood superstar Kareen Kapoor also took to her Instagram to share her yoga journey - how it began and how she's trying to continue it after two pregnancies. She revealed that it was quite difficult for her to get back into a yoga routine after giving birth. However, she wrote that she is ready to begin again and dive into a consistent yoga practice.

She wrote, "For me, my yoga journey began in 2006 when I signed Tashan and Jab We Met... an incredible one... which kept me fit and strong. Now after two babies and four months postpartum... this time I was just exhausted and in too much pain to get back but today I’m slowly and steadily getting back at it. My yoga time is my me time... and of course, consistency is key... so, keep at it people."

Check out her inspirational post:

This is not the first time that the 40-year-old has endorsed yoga. In an earlier Instagram post the 'Jab We Met' actress revealed that she starts her day by performing yoga.

On the work front, the actress will next be seen in Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha' and Karan Johar's multistarrer magnum opus 'Takht'.