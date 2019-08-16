close

Ishtiyak Khan

Ishtiyak Khan to share screen with Sanjay Mishra, Rajpal Yadav

'Ammaa Ki Boli' also stars Sanjay Mishra and Rajpal Yadav.

Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

Mumbai: Actor Ishtiyak Khan, last seen in "Bharat", will feature in 'Ammaa Ki Boli', which also stars Sanjay Mishra and Rajpal Yadav.

"I'm playing the youngest brother of a family, who is very greedy. He stays with his family just to claim the property. The guy is so irresponsible that he doesn't even care about his mother," said Ishtiyak.

Talking about the forthcoming film's message, he shared: "Due to modernisation and generation gap, we are moving away from our family members and elders. It also depicts the difference of mindset between the older generation and the new one."

 

