Island baby Tara Sutaria heats up Insta in chic monokini, boyfriend Aadar Jain calls it fire

New Delhi: Actress Tara Sutaria is currently in the Maldives and enjoying every moment at the tropical island. The 'Heropanti 2' actress recently broke the internet after she shared a sultry picture of herself in an animal print monokini amid the tropical bushes on the island.

She looked absolutely stunning as she flaunted her toned physique in her stunning monokini and elegantly posed whilst looking up. Her boyfriend Aadar Jain wasted no time in showering her with praises. On her post, he commented, "alright, alright, alright" with a fire emoji.

Tara is staying at JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa according to her Instagram post.

Take a look at her post:

Tara Sutaria ventured into acting as a teen artist, she starred in kids sitcoms such as 'The Suite Life of Karan & Kabir' in 2012 and 'Oye Jassie' in 2013.

She made her Bollywood debut in a two-heroine film 'Student Of The Year 2' along with Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday in 2019. In the same year, she played a mute girl in the action film 'Marjaavaan'.

Tara Sutaria is awaiting the release of her next film 'Heropanti 2' with Tiger Shroff and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. She also has 'Ek Villain Returns' in the pipeline.

On the personal front, she is currently in a romantic relationship with Ranbir Kapoor's cousin and 'Qaidi Band' actor Aadar Jain.