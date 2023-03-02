topStoriesenglish2579120
Jackie Shroff Wishes Son Tiger Shroff On His Birthday, Shares Unseen Childhood Pics

Happy Birthday Tiger Shroff: Father Jackie Shroff drops rare childhood picture collage.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Mar 02, 2023, 03:11 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: The most beloved father-son duo of our Indian Cinema, Jackie Shroff and Tiger Shroff undoubtedly sets major family goals and today on the occasion of the latter's birthday superstar Jackie Shroff took to Instagram to wish his son, Tiger Shroff, a very happy birthday. In the post, he shared an adorable collage of pictures from when Tiger was a kid, showing his father's love for his son and his immense pride in all of his accomplishments. He captions the post saying, "Good health and happiness to you always.. keep inspiring the kids Happy Birthday @tigerjackieshroff"

The post quickly garnered attention from fans all over the world, with many taking to social media to share their own well-wishes for the beloved actor. But what makes this particular post so special is not just the heartfelt message from a father to his son, but also the message of good health and happiness that Jackie Shroff sends to all of his followers.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jackie Shroff (@apnabhidu)

As a man of the masses and one of Bollywood's most beloved actors, Jackie Shroff has always been a source of inspiration to many. From his iconic performances in films like "Hero" and "Ram Lakhan" to his philanthropic work, he has always been someone who has inspired people to be their best selves.

We wish Tiger Shroff a very Happy Birthday and really wish to see the father-son duo share the screen soon!

