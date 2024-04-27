Advertisement
Jackie Shroff's Heartfelt Plea To Keep India's Strays Cool In The Heatwave Is Winning Hearts

Taking to social media, Shroff shared a heartfelt video urging the public to provide bowls of water for birds and animals enduring the heatwave. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 27, 2024, 09:41 AM IST
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: As India battles with scorching temperatures and a heatwave, iconic actor and philanthropist Jackie Shroff has stepped forward to advocate for the welfare of stray animals. Taking to social media, Shroff shared a heartfelt video urging the public to provide bowls of water for birds and animals enduring the heatwave.

In his Instagram post, Shroff delivered a poignant message, stating, "Aaj ki special advice - paani peena nahi bhoolna, aur paani rakhna mat bhoolna! Together, let's make a splash of compassion." Collaborating with his NGO 'Ped Lagao Bhidu,' Shroff amplified the message across his social media platforms, emphasizing the importance of collective action in caring for the voiceless. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jackie Shroff (@apnabhidu)

‘Ped Lagao Bhidu,' is Shroff's initiative dedicated to spreading positivity and environmental consciousness, while inspiring individuals to make a positive impact on the planet.

Jackie Shroff is set to grace the screen once again in his upcoming film, 'Baby John.' Fans eagerly await his next on-screen portrayal, knowing that his endeavors off-screen are equally commendable  

