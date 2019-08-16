close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez gives major fitness goals in these pics

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez took to Instagram and shared a picture that will give you major fitness goals. In the caption, she asks her fans if they'd like to see a fitness Vlog on her YouTube channel.

Jacqueline Fernandez gives major fitness goals in these pics
Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez was in the limelight lately owing to her birthday vacation in Sri Lanka. The gorgeous girl flew to the exotic location, which is also her hometown, with her friends and had a gala time over there.

Jacqueline is often making headlines due to her glamorous social media posts and public appearances. She has an envious figure and works hard to stay that way.

The actress took to Instagram on Friday and shared a picture that will give you major fitness goals.

Check it out here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143) on

In the caption, Jacqueline asks her fans if they'd like to see a fitness Vlog on her YouTube channel.

“Do you wanna see a fitness vlog? Comment down below!”, she captioned the post.

On the work front, Jacqueline will make her digital space debut with Netflix Originals 'Mrs. Serial Killer'. The series is helmed by Shirish Kunder and produced by Farah Khan.

The leggy lass has also been roped in for Mansukhani's 'Drive' opposite Sushant Singh Rajput.

Apart from these, she will share screen space with Salman Khan in 'Kick 2'.

Tags:
Jacqueline FernandezKick 2Jacqueline Fernandez movie
Next
Story

Missing Suhana Khan in Aryan and AbRam's Raksha Bandhan pics

Must Watch

PT6M23S

President and Health Minister visit Arun Jaitley, who is on life support system