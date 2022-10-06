'Jumme ki Raat' to 'Ra Ra Rakkama', 5 HOT Jacqueline Fernandez’s songs to party this weekend

New Delhi: Jacqueline Fernandez has provided the audience with one of the most well-known dance numbers during her career. She has been the face of all the popular party anthems and has ruled the hearts of the audience with some of the blockbuster foot-tapping numbers.

Here are some of the most heard songs of Jacqueline Fernandez that we have loved and enjoyed over the years:

Jumme ki Raat

Jacqueline became one of the most widely watched actresses thanks to this Kick song. She was beautiful, dramatic, and sassy. Everyone in the song was in awe of her in every way.

Beat Pe Booty

This song by "A Flying Jatt" swept the country. Regardless of how the movie is presented, this song is still played at parties and clubs. It was Jacqueline who took over the entire movie and made it better with this dance number.

Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan

This song by Meet Bros is, to date, the most enjoyed dance number in India. From Shadis to club parties, Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan is a favourite song to be played.

Makhna

This song from the movie Drive, which starred Jacqueline and Sushant Singh, was unique. The thing that shone through this song was the chemistry between the two actors.

Ra Ra Rakkamma

Her latest released Ra Ra Rakkamma is one of the blockbuster songs of year 2022. From her chemistry with Kichcha Sudeepa to her attractive looks, everything was a vision to witness.