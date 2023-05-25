K-Pop Singer Aoora Belts Out Mithun Chakraborty's Golden Hit 'Jimmy Jimmy' In His Own Funky Style - Watch

New Delhi: Popular K-pop singer, rapper, and music producer, Aoora, known for his successful solo career and his ebullient presence on the YouTube channel, 'HBC HOUSE' is on an extraordinary musical journey to blend Indian and Korean music. For the very first time, Aoora has partnered with India's oldest music label Saregama to recreate a K-pop version of Bappi Lahiri's cult melody, 'Jimmy Jimmy', which will be released on May 25.

Aoora said, "I am thrilled to sing in Hindi for the very first time and present the K-pop version of a beloved Bollywood song like 'Jimmy Jimmy' which happens to be one of my favorites. This collaboration exemplifies my deep admiration for Indian music and my desire to create something truly special that resonates with fans from both cultures."



In February 2023, Aoora mesmerized Indian audiences with his sensational concerts in Mumbai and Jammu. He is now determined to foster cultural exchange between India and South Korea with his music. This revamped version of 'Jimmy Jimmy' will seamlessly blend Aoora's distinct style with Saregama's expertise in curating unforgettable musical experiences.

He says, "It has been such an honour to be able to work with India’s most prestigious label Saregama and to infuse the K-pop flavour in a wonderful song like 'Jimmy Jimmy.' I had so much fun working on it, and it was also challenging to recreate it in the K-pop style while maintaining its original essence. Between me and my music producer Friday, we were however able to create a sound that I am very proud of. I hope that all my fans will remember this version for a very long time."