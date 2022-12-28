Kangana Ranaut alleges Tunisha Sharma's death is a 'murder', urges PM Narendra Modi to implement stricter laws against polygamy without consent

New Delhi: In the wake of 21-year-old actress Tunisha Sharma's alleged suicide, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut took to Instagram stories and wrote a long note on how women face abuse and what mentally one goes through when the other partner cheats. She also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to implement stricter laws against polygamy without consent, acid attack against women among other brutal crimes like chopping off the body into many pieces.

Writing Tunisha Sharma's hashtag, Kangana wrote, "A woman can cope with everything, loss of love, marriage, relationship or even a loved one but she can never deal with the fact that her love story never had love, for the other person her love and vulnerability was just an easy target for exploitation, her reality was not the same as the other person who was in it only to use and abuse her physically and emotionally."

"When it is revealed to her her reality starts to warp, distort itself, shift shape to fit in the facts that are revealed to her in a shocking manner...Every incidence, each experience she associates with beauty and love starts to replay in her mind slowly blending dream, reality, imagination all in one in order to fit in the brutality of a betrayal...even presently she doesn't know what to believe or not believe anymore...She can’t trust her own perception in such a state one feels no difference in being alive or dead after all life is just our perception and if she decides to end her life…please know she didn’t do it alone… it’s a murder."

For the unversed, Tunisha Sharma was found dead on December 24, 2022, on the sets of her TV show. Her body was found hanging by a fan in a make-up room of her co-star and rumoured ex-boyfriend Sheezan Khan. The TV show crew rushed her to a nearby hospital, but she was announced dead upon arrival.

Tunisha’s mother filed an FIR against the late actress's ex-boyfriend Sheezan Khan, who was arrested on charges of abetment to suicide. Reportedly, Tunisha and Sheezan had broken up 15 days before she died by suicide.