हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut targets Diljit Dosanjh and Priyanka Chopra yet again, asks what is their ‘neeti’

Kangana took to Twitter to fire a fresh attack on her peers- Priyanka Chopra and Diljit Dosanjh- over their support for the farmers’ protest. 

Kangana Ranaut targets Diljit Dosanjh and Priyanka Chopra yet again, asks what is their ‘neeti’
Pic Courtesy: Twitter/@KanganaTeam

New Delhi: Actor Kangana Ranaut is known for not mincing words and speaking her mind out on various issues. The ‘Manikarnika’ actress, who has been consistently giving her opinion on the ongoing farmers’ protest, has once again put out a video addressing the issue.

Kangana took to Twitter to fire a fresh attack on her peers- Priyanka Chopra and Diljit Dosanjh- over their support for the farmers’ protest at Delhi borders. In her video which is in Hindi, she says, “I have to tell my intentions every day, a patriot has to clarify so many things. But people like Diljit Dosanjh and Priyanka Chopra, no one asks them about their intentions. What is their policy (neeti)? When I talk in favour of this country, I am accused of doing politics. Ask them as well what their policy is.”

Here is what Kangana tweeted:
 

Kangana has many times engaged in war of words with Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh on Twitter over his stance and support for the farmers. She also targeted Priyanka Chopra after the latter tweeted in favour of the farmers.

Meanwhile, Kangana’s legal troubles seem to have no end. Two fresh cases were filed recently against the actress in Patna and Gaya courts by the Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) for alleged derogatory tweet on its national president Upendra Kushwaha.
 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Kangana Ranaut#FarmersProtestDiljit DosanjhPriyanka ChopraKangana Ranaut twitter
Next
Story

Kriti Sanon tests negative for COVID-19, shares a post on social media
  • 1,00,04,599Confirmed
  • 1,45,136Deaths

Full coverage

  • 7,52,30,033Confirmed
  • 16,68,030Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT2M40S

Zee Top 50: 50 Big News Till Now