Kareena Kapoor adores little Jeh in family portrait, Saif Ali Khan twins with Taimur on Diwali!

New Delhi: On Diwali, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a glimpse of her adorable family festival celebrations with her fans. She had taken to her Instagram to share a family picture with hubby Saif Ali Khan and their two sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan.

While Saif was holding up Taimur in his hands, Kareena Kapoor had held Jeh close to her. The whole family was dressed in traditional outfits.

Saif had opted for a grey kurta matching with Taimur's outfit and Kareena went for a bright pink suit with golden frills at the bottom.

The most adorable part of the family portrait was that the actress couldn't take her eyes off of the little munchkin in her arms - Jeh.

Take a look at their family picture:

Kareena Kapoor's sister Karisma Kapoor also took to Instagram to post a picture with her. In Karisma's Instagram stories, the duo was seen lighting fire crackers together as well.

Earlier, Kareena had shared an adorable click of her hubby Saif Ali Khan and son Jehangir Ali Khan cuddling on Diwali. She had captioned the picture with a simple greeting of "Love and Light".

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will be seen sharing screen space with Aamir Khan in 'Laal Singh Chaddha', which will release on Valentine's Day, 2022. It is an adaptation of Tom Hanks' 'Forrest Gump'.

She was last seen in the film Angrezi Medium in 2020.