Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor Twin In Matching Shirts, Denim Pants - See Pics

Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor are one of the most fashionable sisters of B-Town. The duo enjoys massive fan base for their acting chops and strong personalities.

Last Updated: Sep 17, 2023, 05:10 PM IST|Source: ANI
Mumbai: Sisters Karisma and Kareena Kapoor are two of the most loved actresses in Bollywood, and the duo are often seen giving siblings goals to their fans. Karisma is an ardent social media user, and her Instagram handle is a colorful account of her daily life. Now, on Sunday the 'Dil To Pagal Hai' actress shared some pictures with her younger sister Kareena, giving fans some serious fashion goals. In the photos, we can see the duo donning a matching white and blue striped shirt, and pairing it with light blue and dark blue denim pants. 

Both opted for no makeup and a messy hair bun look.

The sisters also completed the look with matching black sunglasses. Karisma captioned the post: "Coincidently always twinning and winning #sisters #familyfirst". The post was liked by their sister-in-law and actress Alia Bhatt.

On the work front, Karisma was last seen in a cameo in 'Zero'. She next has 'Murder Mubarak' in the pipeline. On the other hand, Kareena has 'Jaane Jaan', 'The Buckingham Murders' and 'The Crew' in the pipeline.

