हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor reveals her elder son Taimur Ali Khan ‘fixes’ her mood swings – Watch!

Kareena Kapoor Khan on Sunday posted a video of her elder son Taimur Ali Khan and also revealed that he helps her in fixing her mood swings. 

Kareena Kapoor reveals her elder son Taimur Ali Khan ‘fixes’ her mood swings – Watch!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: All credit goes to Taimur Ali Khan for fixing his mommy dearest Kareena Kapoor Khan's mood swings.

On Sunday, Kareena took to her Instagram account to shared a video of her elder son Taimur on a swing placed in the verandah of their house.

 

For the caption, Kareena punned and gave it a hilarious touch.

"He fixed my mood swings," she posted Taimur's latest video garnered attention from netizens who posted their reactions.

Reacting to the clip, a social media user commented, "Cutie pie."

Another one wrote, "Hahahha caption... so quirky."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena is awaiting the release of her film 'Laal Singh Chaddha', which is an official Hindi adaptation of the Academy Award-winning 'Forrest Gump'. The Hindi version also stars Aamir Khan in the lead role. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Kareena KapoorTaimur Ali Khanelder sonmood swingshelpSaif Ali KhanBollywood actors
Next
Story

Bride-to-be Ankita Lokhande shares mushy pics with beau Vicky Jain!

Must Watch

PT12M39S

Omicron variant patient found in Jamnagar, Gujarat