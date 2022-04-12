Kareena Kapoor showcases her son Jeh's UNSEEN talent, see her adorable post!

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Kareena Kapoor recently shared a cute click of her younger son Jehangir Ali Khan enjoying a painting session. In the adorable picture, baby Jeh was seen wearing a red bib on top of his T-shirt to avoid getting paint on his clothes.

He was holding a brush in one of his hands and had his other hand covered with red paint. Although Jeh's face wasn't seen in the photo, fans were quick to recognise him as Taimur is much older than him.

Sharing on Instagram, she captioned the photo saying, "Morning Mess, Mera Beta."

Take a look at the post:

On the work front, Kareena will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha co-starring Aamir Khan in the lead. The film is an official remake of the 1994 American film Forrest Gump which itself is based on Winston Groom's 1986 novel of the same name.

Produced by Viacom18 Studios and Aamir Khan Productions, Laal Singh Chaddha is directed by Advait Chandan with music by Pritam and lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The film has been adapted by Atul Kulkarni.

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor starrer ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ will release on August 11, 2022, in theatres worldwide and it is one of the most awaited films.