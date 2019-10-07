Kate Middleton's brother engaged to girlfriend Alizee Thevenet

Washington: Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton's brother James Middleton announced engagement with French girlfriend Alizee Thevenet. On Sunday, the 32-year-old James shared a snap on Instagram that shows the couple beaming with a smile and Alizee showing off her sapphire sparkler.

"She said OUI," James captioned the picture. "Our secret is out but we couldn't be happier to share the news." He also shared a slideshow of photos of them together on his Instagram story to the song 'Sexy Weekender' by Scoundrel."I asked @alizeethevenet a question the other day..." he wrote.

James was first linked to a financial analyst last year when she accompanied him on a Middleton family vacation for Christmas, the Daily Mail reported, cited Page Six.