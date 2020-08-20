हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Athiya Shetty

KL Rahul's comment on rumoured girlfriend Athiya Shetty's pic sends internet into meltdown

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty might have not admitted to a romance, but their social media posts and comments on each other's pictures speak a thousand words.

KL Rahul&#039;s comment on rumoured girlfriend Athiya Shetty&#039;s pic sends internet into meltdown
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@athiyashetty

New Delhi: Cricketer KL Rahul's comment on rumoured girlfriend Athiya Shetty's picture has set Instagram abuzz. Looking lovely in a stunning monokini, Athiya recently shared a mirror selfie and KL Rahul was all hearts for the post. He dropped a black heart emoticon in the comment section and wrote, "Jefa". The comment has left many wondering what does 'Jefa' while some just teased the rumoured couple. Later, a user commented to say that 'Jefa' means boss in Spanish.

Take a look at the photo which Athiya posted:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Athiya Shetty (@athiyashetty) on

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty might have not admitted to a romance, but their social media posts and comments on each other's pictures speak a thousand words. The rumoured couple is said to be dating for over a year now and often take a spot on the trends list.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

happy birthday, my person  @rahulkl

A post shared by Athiya Shetty (@athiyashetty) on

Reports of their rumoured romance first hit in 2019. They have been spotted on dinner dates and parties together. KL Rahul and Athiya even went on a holiday some months ago.

On the work front, Athiya was last seen in ‘Motichoor Chaknachoor’ opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Meanwhile, KL Rahul is all set to play in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He is the captain of Kings XI Punjab. 

