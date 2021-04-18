Kriti Sanon shares hilarious video of Varun Dhawan 'betraying' little girl, Anushka Sharma, Farhan Akhtar can't get over it! - WATCH

New Delhi: On Saturday (April 17), Bollywood actress and Varun's 'Bhediya' co-star Kriti Sanon took to Instagram to share an adorable video of a little girl's birthday celebration, during the shooting of their film.

Since its upload, the video has gone viral because of the young girl's hilarious reaction when Varun forgets to give her a piece of the cake.

In the video, Varun is seen taking preparing to take a piece of the birthday cake, while the father stands next to him, holding his daughter. When Varun brings the piece of cake towards the father and daughter, the little girl assumes it's for her and opens her mouth.

However, in a comedic turn of events, Varun feeds the cake to the father, leaving the girl disappointed.

Kriti added Mohammed Rafi's song 'Kya Se Kya Ho Gaya' to describe the little girl's reaction, which made the video even funnier. She wrote in the caption, "This might make your day. We all have been there, haven't we? P.S: can't believe you did that to her"

Here's the hilarious video:

B-Town found the video cute and hilarious as 'Gully Boy' actor Siddhant Chaturvedi commented with a laughing emoji.

Later, Varun Dhawan also uploaded the video and actress Anushka Sharma commented saying, "Ooooo cutieee" and fashion designer Masaba Gupta wrote, "I will never recover from this video". Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar also commented on the video with heart emojis.

On the work front, Varun Dhawan has been in the scenic state of Arunachal Pradesh for the shooting of his upcoming supernatural film 'Bhediya'.

The Amar Kaushik directorial also features Kriti Sanon, Abhishek Banerjee and Deepak Dobriyal. 'Bhediya' written by National Award-winner Niren Bhatt is slated to be released in cinemas on April 14, 2022.