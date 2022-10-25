Kritika Kamra to have a working birthday as she shoots for the film 'For Your Eyes Only'

New Delhi: Actor Kritika Kamra will be having quite a ‘Hush Hush’ birthday celebration this year as she shoots for her upcoming project. Kritika Kamra will be wrapped up in busy shooting schedules during the festive season, and she will be on the sets of ‘For Your Eyes Only' on her special day.

The audience is set to witness Kritika Kamra in a never seen before avatar in the espionage thriller. Co-starring Scam 1992 actor Pratik Gandhi and directed by Scam 1992 writer Sumit Purohit, 'For Your Eyes Only' will be shot in three countries, and will stream on the global OTT platform Netflix.

Kritika Kamra and Sumit Purohit will collaborate for the first time on 'For Your Eyes Only,' while Pratik Gandhi will work once more with the writer of Scam 1992.

Having begun her journey on television, Kritika broke the mould of a TV star and also impressed the audience and critics on the silver screen by taking on daring steps and interesting characters. Following her performances in Tandav, Kaun Banegi Shikharwati, and Hush Hush, among others, the audience has high expectations for the talented and versatile actress's upcoming projects.