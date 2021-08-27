Made a mistake but it's ok, quips Shilpa Shetty's cryptic post goes viral!

New Delhi: Actress Shilpa Shetty is back to work, leaving behind the baggage of husband Raj Kundra's alleged involvement in the pornography case. The businessman was arrested by the Mumbai crime branch officials on July 19 in a pornography creation and distribution case.

Shilpa Shetty took to her social media handle and shared an IG story on 'making mistakes in life'. Sharing a thoughtful quote by Sophia Loren reading, “Mistakes are part of the dues one pays for a full life.”

I'm going to make mistakes, I will forgive myself and learn from them. Shilpa Shetty also added a sticker that read, "Made a mistake but it's okay."

Her cryptic post comes amid husband's arrest.

Braving against all odds, Shilpa Shetty is back on the sets of Super Dancer Chapter 4 - kids dance reality show.

The 46 years old requested privacy in her official statement after the controversy erupted. Her Instagram note read: “Yes! The past few days have been challenging, on every front. There have been a lot of rumours and accusations. A lot of unwarranted aspersions on me cast by the media and (not so) well wishers as well. A lot of trolling/questions posed… not only to me but also to my family. MY STAND… I HAVE NOT COMMENTED YET and will continue to refrain from doing so on this case as it is subjudice, so please stop attributing false quotes on my behalf.

Reiterating my philosophy of, as a celebrity “Never complain, never explain”. All I will say is, as it’s an on-going investigation, I have full faith in the Mumbai Police & the Indian judiciary.”