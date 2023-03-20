‘Magic of Motherhood’: Anand Ahuja Pens Heartfelt Note For Sonam Kapoor On Her First Mother’s Day

Mumbai: Mother`s day was celebrated in the UK on March 19th 2023. To mark the occasion, Anand Ahuja penned a long heartfelt note for his wife Sonam Kapoor. Taking to Instagram, Anand shared an unseen picture of Sonam holding baby Vayu and wrote, "I have to admit, and Sonam can verify, that emotional / social awareness is not really a strength of mine. As a result, it`s really taken me seeing what @sonamkapoor has done over the past 17 months (and actually even longer) in ensuring the best emotional and physical health of herself and our baby to really understand the levels of commitment and selflessness it takes to be a full time mom."

He added, "In an age when we all have been accustomed to immediate reward systems, committing to motherhood really does mean giving endlessly over and above that system. It has also re-emphasized her responsibilities as a daughter, sister and wife (and girlfriend :P) as she navigates making sure our son gets all the love, learnings and blessings he can from our big family as he slowly grows into the most unique individual with the assets of our heritage and also without the burdens of any expectations."

Continuing further, he wrote, "I know all of this is cliche in a sense which is why I started by saying that it`s taken me seeing @sonamkapoor do all this to really appreciate the magic of motherhood. To @sonamkapoor and to all the moms (and we all have some degree of motherhood in us even if not everyone is a `full time mom`) Happy Mother's Day!! You are the root all life & love," he concluded.

Soon after he shared the post, the `Neerja` actor replied, "Oh wow.... I love you so much don`t know what to say." Anil Kapoor commented, "absolutely Anand."

Sonam and Anand got married on May 8, 2018 after dating for several years. They welcomed their first child, a baby boy on August 20, 2022, in Mumbai. Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonam will be next seen in the upcoming film `Blind` directed by Shome Makhija, starring Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak and Lillete Dubey in prominent roles.