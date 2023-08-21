Malaika Arora Steps Out In Hottest Gym Attire, Rocks Yellow Bralette, Shorts For Workout Session

New Delhi: B-Town fashionista Malaika Arora is known to turn heads everytime she steps out from her abode. The stunning model and dancer is known to exude glamour with her impeccable style and strong personality. She is often spotted setting fashion inspiration for her followers. Malaika, who loves to devote time to yoga and pilates, is often papped rushing for her workout session. On Monday, the diva stepped out in a yellow bralette top and matching gym shorts as she made her way to her gym. The actress rounded off her look with a stylish black cap and looked classy as always!

However, Malaika decided to not don sports shoes and was instead seen in flip-flops. As she rushed for her workout session, she made sure to acknowledge the paps and waved at the cameras. A paparazzo shared a video featuring Malaika outside her gym studio.

MALAIKA ARORA ROCKS HOTTEST GYM WEAR

On the personal front, Malaika has been dating Bollywood heartthrob Arjun Kapoor for some time now. The two are believed to have been in a relationship for several years but it was in 2018 when the couple decided to make it public. The two attended the Lakme Fashion Week together and also walked hand-in-hand during an episode of India's Got Talent in 2019.

On Arjun's 34th birthday, Malaika shared a loved-up picture of herself along with Arjun, in which the two of them can be seen holding hands. In her post, Malaika referred to Arjun as "crazy, insanely funny" and "amazing" as she wrote, "Happy birthday my crazy, insanely funny and amazing Arjun Kapoor. Love and happiness always."

Despite all the trolling because of the 12-year age gap between them, Malaika and Arjun never fail to shower love on each other on social media.

On the professional front, Arjun was recently seen in director Aasmaan Bhardwaj's dark comedy film 'Kuttey' alongside actors Tabu, Radhika Madaan, and Konkona Sen Sharma. He will be next seen in an upcoming action thriller film 'The Ladykiller' along with Bhumi Pednekar and an untitled romantic comedy film opposite Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh.

Malaika, on the other hand, recently featured in the song 'Tera Ki Khayal' with Guru Randhawa.