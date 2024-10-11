Advertisement
MALLIKA SHERAWAT

Mallika Sherawat Was Once Called A Burden, Mom Slipped Into Depression As Family Didn't Want A Girl Child

Mallika Sherawat reveals how she was looked down upon being a girl child in the family. 

Written By Manisha Kapildev Mandal|Last Updated: Oct 11, 2024, 02:25 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Mallika Sherawat Was Once Called A Burden, Mom Slipped Into Depression As Family Didn't Want A Girl Child Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Mallika Sherawat is once again making headlines as she is all set for her next release Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video. Mallika, who is excited for her release has been giving feral interviews and making quite a revelation about her life. 

In her latest interview with Hautterfly, Mallika revealed she was looked at as a both in the family due to being a girl child. Mallika said, "I didn’t have anybody’s support. Neither my mother nor my father supported me. My family did not support me". Mallika Sherawat belongs to Haryana.

The actress further added," As a child, I didn’t understand, but now I do. They used to say, ‘Woh ladka hai usko videsh bhejo, usko padhao, usmein paisa invest karo. Parivaar ki saari sampatti ladke ko jaayegi, pote ko jaayegi. Ladkiyon ka kya hai?  They will get married, they are a liability, ek bojh hai". 

The actress even revealed her mom slipping into depression," My parents gave me everything… a good education, but not an open mindset or good thoughts. They didn’t give me the freedom. They didn’t nurture me, never tried to understand me…When I was born mere pariwaar mein maatam chhaa gaya tha. My mother, I am sure, went into depression, poor thing." Mallika created a stir with her boldness in Bollywood since the beginning of her career.

