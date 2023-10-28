MAMI Film Festival: Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor And Others Dazzle At Opening Ceremony; VIDEO

New Delhi: Even before its start, MAMI Film Festival 2023 had made a lot of buzz already. Now that it has finally kickstarted in Mumbai, on October 27, 2023, Friday, fans just cannot keep calm. Afterall, the highly-anticipated event began with a grand opening ceremony. The event was hosted by the MAMI chairperson, renowned actress Priyanka Chopra.

The event was graced by many popular names in the Indian cinema industry. Director Karan Johar, actor Rajkummar Rao and his wife, actress Patralekhaa, renowned filmmaker Zoya Akhtar, popular actor couple Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha, Diana Penty, Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari, among many others.

To cheer for Bebo, sister Karisma and husband Saif Ali Khan arrived the style. Actors Sail Ali Khan entered with sister-in-law and actor Karisma Kapoor as both twinned in white outfits. Saif wore a white kurta with a matching Nehru jacket. Karisma, on the other hand, wore a white saree with black prints.

Moreover, the Stree 2 actor was all smiles as he arrived hand-in-hand with his wife Patralekhaa, at the opening ceremony of the MAMI Film Festival on October 27, Friday, night. Rao wore a brown suit while she wore a yellow and pink dress.

Kareena Kapoor Khan donned a black dress with a plunging neckline. She kept her makeup normal and tied her hair into a bun. She accessorized her look with pink earrings.

Tara Sutaria turned heads in an embroidered co-ord set with a matching long jacket. She chose a glowy makeup look and kept her hair tied in a bun. Sunny Leone looked gorgeous in a floral jacket and black long skirt. She tied her hair in a ponytail and chose a light makeup look.

Priyanka Chopra wore a white sheer gown. She tied her hair in a sleek bun. The 'Dostana' actor completed her look with a matching white long coat and minimal jewellery.

Actor Sonam Kapoor looked stunning as she donned a black velvet dress for the event. For the event, Diana Penty wore a blue suit with golden embroidery at the neckline. She kept her wet hair untied and chose a light makeup look.

Power couple Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha arrived in style together. Ali wore a saffron colour suit while Richa wore a white oversized shirt with a golden embroidered skirt.

Jio's MANI promises to spotlight contemporary films and new cinematic voices from South Asia. The main competition at the festival this year is the South Asia Competition. The curation boasts over 40 World Premieres, 45 Asia Premieres, and 70+ South Asia Premieres, with a record-breaking number of 1000+ submissions for the South Asia programme. It aligns with the festival's new vision to become a hub for South Asian and South Asian Diaspora cinema and talent. This competitive section aims to showcase breakthrough contemporary South Asian films.