Met Gala 2023: Alia Bhatt Makes Stunning Debut in Pearl White Gown, Priyanka Chopra Opts For Black - Pics

New Delhi: The mecca of fashion - Met Gala 2023 is here and our favourite stars made sure to turn heads in gorgeous outfits. This year, representing India at a global stage, actress Alia Bhatt made her stunning debut in a pearl white Prabal Gurung gown. The Met Gala took place on May 1 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

This year Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Natasha Poonawalla and Isha Ambani were seen at the grand exhibit. Priyanka Chopra and her singer hubby Nick Jonas twinned in black outfits, giving major couple goals. Priyanka turned heads in a black Valentino dress and flaunted her 11.6-carat diamond necklace.

The Met Gala was established in 1948 by fashion publicist Eleanor Lambert as a fundraiser for the newly founded Costume Institute to mark the opening of its annual exhibit. This year's theme for the event is titled 'Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty', which will honour the artistic brilliance of the late designer and trace his evolution.

On the work front, Alia is looking forward to her Hollywood debut with 'Heart of Stone' co-starring Gal Gadot. Back home, she will be seen in 'Rocky Aur Rani ki Prem Kahaani' with Ranveer Singh. The actress will also be seen in Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif and, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani with Ranveer Singh. The film also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi.

The year 2022 was a highly rewarding year for her both on personal and professional fronts as she married Ranbir Kapoor and also welcomed their daughter Raha in November 2022. Her projects like 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', 'RRR', 'Brahmastra' and 'Darlings', were all major successes.