Mia Khalifa trolled on Twitter after extending support to farmers’ protest

New Delhi: Former adult star Mia Khalifa raised her voice in support of the ongoing farmers’ protest in India on Wednesday (February 3). Following her tweets, the Lebanese-American media personality received a lot of flak online for her support to the farmers’ protest where trolls used vulgar and abusive comments to target Mia.

Taking to her verified Twitter handle, Mia Khalifa had shared a picture from the farmers’ protest and wrote, “What in the human rights violations is going on?! They cut the internet around New Delhi?!” She added the hashtag “#FarmersProtest.”

What in the human rights violations is going on?! They cut the internet around New Delhi?! #FarmersProtest pic.twitter.com/a5ml1P2ikU — Mia K. (@miakhalifa) February 3, 2021

Posting another tweet where she apparently was answering someone who called the protesting farmers “paid actors”, Mia wrote sarcastically, “Paid actors,” huh? Quite the casting director, I hope they’re not overlooked during awards season. I stand with the farmers. #FarmersProtest.”

“Paid actors,” huh? Quite the casting director, I hope they’re not overlooked during awards season. I stand with the farmers. #FarmersProtest pic.twitter.com/moONj03tN0 — Mia K. (@miakhalifa) February 3, 2021

While one user accused her of getting paid for her tweet, others tried to find a “Muslim” angle and claimed Mia’s real name is “Mia Khalida”.

Mia Khalifa started trending on the microblogging site since she tweeted in support of the farmers. After her two tweets, Mia has not posted anything else on the issue yet.

Her tweet came in the wake of international pop star Rihanna and Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg extending support to the farmers protesting agaisnt the Centre's three farm laws.

Mia entered the professional pornographic industry in 2014 after which she was publicly disowned by her parents. She revealed in a 2016 interview that she had quit the adult industry after three months. Apart from the farmers’ protest, the media star has also extended support to Black Lives Matter movement, ill-treatment of women in the porn industry and so on.