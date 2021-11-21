Mira Rajput drops cute selfie with mother-in-law Neliima Azeem, writes, 'Rasode mein kaun tha'

New Delhi: Mira Rajput who is known for her witty captions and thoughtful Instagram posts recently dropped a cute selfie with her mother-in-law and veteran actress Neelima Azeem and it is winning hearts.

She captioned it saying, "Rasode mein kaun tha? You can bet neither of us, Bring on the chai and chikki, #paramparaseries."

Take a look at the post:

Netizens were in awe of the bond between Mira and Neliima, mother of Shahid Kapoor. While one user commented, "Love her. Reminds of old childhood days. She was so classy and elegant and natural, like you are too", another wrote, "Very. Nice. Mother. &. Daughter. Photo"

Azeem has appeared in Bollywood movies and TV shows as well. Some of her movies include Phir Wahi Talash, Amrapali, The Sword of Tipu Sultan, and Junoon.

Mira has a huge fanbase and so in order to keep them updated about her personal life, she often treats them with some interesting tidbits of her personal life.

Shahid and Mira got married on July 7, 2015. Theirs was a family affair with only close friends in attendance. They are one of the power couples in the Hindi movie business and also a regular at various fashion dos.

