Miss World 2021: Poland's Karolina Bielawska wins coveted title, watch her FIRST message

New Delhi: Karolina Bielawska from Poland was honoured with the Miss World 2021 crown on Wednesday night at the 70th edition of the event at the Coca-Cola Music Hall in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

The pageant had contestants from 96 countries. The first runner up was Miss USA Shree Saini, an Indian-American and the second runner up was Olivia Yace from Cote d'Ivoire.

Miss India Manasa Varanasi ranked 11 in the beauty pageant.

Soon after Karoline Bielawska's big win, she featured on the Instagram page of Miss World and gave out her first message as Miss World 2021. She said, "When I heard my name I was shocked, I still can't believe it. I am honoured to wear the Miss World crown and can't wait to get to work. I will remember this amazing chapter in Puerto Rico for the rest of my life."

Along with a picture of Karolina Biewleska being crowned with the honour, the Instagram page for Miss World wrote a lengthy description of her.

They wrote, "Karolina Biewleska from Poland crowned the 70th Miss World. Karolina is currently studying for a Master’s Degree in Management and would like to continue her studies with a PhD. Karolina also works as a Model. She enjoys swimming and scuba diving and playing tennis and badminton. One day she hopes to become a Motivational Speaker."

For the unversed, in the past, there had been a contestant from Poland, Aneta Kreglicka who had won the title in 1989.

The official Instagram account of Femina Miss India expressed gratitude towards Varanasi, an engineer from Telangana, for representing the country.

According to reports, The Miss World pageant was originally scheduled to be held on December 16, 2021, at the José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum, but was rescheduled after Varanasi and 16 others had tested COVID-19 positive.

The show was broadcast globally to over 100 countries.

(With PTI inputs)