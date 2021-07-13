Mouni Roy showers support to BFF Mandira Bedi after her husband Raj Kaushal's demise, calls her 'strongest'!

New Delhi: Actress Mouni Roy, who is a close friend of actress and presenter Mandira Bedi has called the latter ‘strongest’. Mandira lost her husband, filmmaker Raj Kaushal on June 30 to a sudden heart attack. Raj was 49 years old.

Taking to her Instagram, Mouni shared two photos of herself with Mandira. In the throwback pictures, the duo is all smiles and is enjoying each other's company.

“MY BABY STRONGEST,” Mouni captioned her post along with a heart, trishul and evil eye emoji.

Various other celebrities reacted to the picture. Shamita Shetty, Aashka Goradia Goble, Sonal Chauhan and Asha Negi commented with heart emojis.

Earlier, Mandira also took to Instagram to share photos with her late husband Raj Kaushal. In the pictures, the two can be seen sitting next to each other and are all smiles. Mandira captioned her post with a broken heart emoji.

Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra had commented on the post, “Stay strong my dearest Mandy”.

Mandira Bedi got married to Raj Kaushal in 1999. The couple has a 9-year-old son named Vir and have a 4-year-old adopted daughter Tara.

Raj is known for producing films My Brother...Nikhil, Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi and Shaadi Ka Laddoo, which also featured Mandira Bedi.