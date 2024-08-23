Nawazuddin Siddiqui Unveils Intriguing First Look For His Upcoming Film 'Adbhut'

New Delhi: Nawazuddin Siddiqui is one of the finest actors in Bollywood, consistently impressing everyone with his versatility. Due to his exceptional performances, audiences eagerly await what the actor has to offer next. Now, the wait is over, as Nawazuddin has announced his upcoming film, Adbhut, which is going to be a mystery thriller.

Nawazuddin took to social media to announce his next film, titled Adbhut. He shared a look poster in which he is seen wearing a coat, with long hair, and holding a magnifying glass. He further wrote in the caption,

"Watch the mystery unravel in the most shocking film of the year! Trailer drops tomorrow 12 PM!

Adbhut | A Sony Max Original Release | 15th September, Sunday 8 pm#SonyMaxOriginal Release #AdbhutOnSonyMax"

Exuding sheer detective vibes, the actor seems to explore a mystery genre this time with 'Adbhut'.