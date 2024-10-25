Nawazuddin Siddiqui Embarks On 40-Day Shoot Schedule In Bangkok For New Film

New Delhi: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, known for his exceptional versatility, has delivered some of the most compelling performances in Indian cinema. From his intense role in Gangs of Wasseypur to his nuanced portrayal in Manto, Nawazuddin has consistently shown his ability to disappear into characters and bring them to life.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is currently in Bangkok for a 40-day shooting schedule for an upcoming commercial film marking another exciting chapter in his career. This upcoming project is expected to be no different, as he takes on yet another distinctive role.

A source close to the actor revealed, "Nawazuddin Siddiqui is in Bangkok for a 40-day schedule, shooting for an upcoming commercial film. The project promises a unique role for the actor as a lead, adding to his already diverse filmography."

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Recent Works: Featured in 'Rautu Ka Raaz' and 'Adbhut', Upcoming in 'Section 108' teaser was Released Last Year.

