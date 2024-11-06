Advertisement
RAHA KAPOOR

Neetu Kapoor Drops Adorable Wish For Raha On Her 2nd Birthday; Ranbir Kapoor Cannot Stop Kissing His Daughter

Neetu Kapoor shares an unseen adorable picture of Ranbir kissing Raha on her forehead on her second birthday along with Alia Bhatt.

Written By Manisha Kapildev Mandal|Last Updated: Nov 06, 2024, 01:18 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Mumbai: On Raha Kapoor’s second birthday, Neetu Kapoor delighted fans by sharing an unseen, heartwarming photograph of Ranbir Kapoor tenderly kissing his daughter on the forehead, with Alia Bhatt beside them. This intimate family moment, posted on social media, captured the love and joy surrounding Raha’s birthday and showed a rare glimpse into the family’s private life. The picture quickly went viral, with fans and friends flooding the post with affectionate messages for the little one.

The celebration of Raha’s birthday has become a cherished moment for the Kapoor family, and Neetu’s post highlights the strong family bond. Fans were thrilled to see Ranbir in his role as a loving father, a side that’s seldom shared publicly.

Riddhima Kapoor too shares an adorable picture of Raha along with her daughter Samaira as she wishes the cutie-pie her second birthday 

Riddhima Kapoor joined in the celebrations for her niece Raha Kapoor’s second birthday by sharing an adorable picture of Raha with her daughter, Samaira. The sweet moment between the cousins was posted on social media, where Riddhima also included a loving birthday message for “the cutiepie.” Fans adored the rare family photos, which highlight the warm bond between the Kapoor cousins and their close-knit family ties.

With Raha being the daughter of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, the family celebration generated a lot of love from fans and well-wishers. The Kapoor family has kept Raha’s presence relatively private, making these glimpses all the more cherished by fans and followers.

 

 

 

 

