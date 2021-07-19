हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Neetu Kapoor stops to compliment a paparazzo's voice, says 'Shakal toh dikha do'!

Neetu Kapoor was recently spotted outside Krishna Raj bungalow, which is getting renovated from quite some time now. 

The beautiful actress was seen holding an umbrella as it is raining heavily in Mumbai. While heading towards her car, Neetu smiled and posed for the paparazzi. 

When all the paps were busy clicking her pictures, there was one voice which caught Neetu’s attention. She got so impressed with the voice, that she couldn’t resist enquiring about the person behind that voice and even went on saying "Shakal toh dikha do.”

So it all started, when Neetu was about to sit in her car and someone called out her name. She turned back, and asked, "Aawaz kiski hai?"

As soon as she was introduced to the man. She said, "Shakal toh dikha do,” gesturing him to pull his mask down. Later while sitting in the car, she complimented the man saying, "Bahut (achi) aawaz hai aapki.

 

The video was shared by celebrity paparazzo Viral Bhayani on his Instagram handle. The video has gone viral on social media. 

Recently, on July 08, Neetu Kapoor ringed in her 63rd birthday and celebrated her special day with the entire Kapoor khandan.

On the workfront, Neetu will be next seen sharing screen space with Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani in 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo.'

 

