Neha Bhasin Burns Internet in Criss-Cross Metallic Gown at Red Carpet, Take a Look

NEW DELHI: Popular singer and Bigg Boss 15 contestant Neha Bhasin stole the attention with her eye-catching red carpet look at an event in Mumbai on Sunday night. The popular playback singer, who gained fame for tracks like 'Kuch Khaas Hai', 'Jag Ghumya' and 'Laung Gwacha' among others, was seen dressed up in a metallic silver-gold gown that came with a criss-cross halter neckline and thigh-high slit. She let her hair loose and completed her look with embellished hoops, and high-definition make-up with glossy lips. She made heads turn with her jaw-dropping look at the event and put everyone in envy.

Her bewitching look in the shimmery outfit has taken the internet by storm. We also noted the Scorpio tattoo Neha carries on her left arm. Take a look:

Neha Bhasin is an active social media user and loves sharing her bold and sizzling photos and videos with her fan following. The singer has been regularly taking over the internet by flaunting her bold fun side. She recently dropped a reel on Instagram where she is seen enjoying the beach as she stylishly walks in an olive-green bikini set. She captioned the post, "Yeah, cheezy AF"

In 2021, Neha Bhasin was featured on Times Square Billboard as artist of the month on Spotify for her song 'Oot Patangi'.

Earlier this month, in her interview with Hindustan Times, she talked about trolls and how it affects her. "Just because I don’t tell my story like a victim doesn’t mean I laid on a bed of roses with no thorns. You never feel you might hit rock bottom at this age, but you can. And people think rock bottom means financial but it can be emotional too. The (last) year was tough because I suddenly lost sense of who I was. I was physically present in public but I wasn’t there mentally."