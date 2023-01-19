Neha Bhasin goes all glam and glitter in black net outfit in new reel, says, ‘Some girls dream of dolls, some of being a Diva’- Watch

New Delhi: Popular singer and Bigg Boss OTT fame Neha Bhasin is currently making headlines all over the social media for her bold fashion choices. The ‘Dhunki Dhunki’ singer keeps on sharing her pictures in bold outfits on social media and has often invited trolls for the same. Recently, the singer posted a reel in which she could be seen getting ready for her stage performance. In the reel, Neha donned a glittery black coloured net outfit and looked really stunning.

In the video, Neha looked quite confident as she applies bold makeup and got her hair done. Further in the caption, she talked about being a diva and living her dream. “I used to dream of growing up to be a popstar and wear leather and chains and play dress up. Some girls dream of dolls and some of being a Diva I got my dream,” she captioned the post.

See the reel here

Fans of the singer could not keep their calm as soon as they saw the reel and started showering their love in the comments section. “Stunning,” a user commented with heart and fire emojis. “Shine on,” commented another user. “Gorgeous look,’ a third user added with fire emojis.

Bold and fearless Neha Bhasin has been at the receiving end of hatred for her fashion choices. She was recently trolled for her birthday bash for her bold outfit. She wore a silver co-ord set consisting of a bralette and a seer trail that came with a thigh-high slit.

In 2021, Neha Bhasin was featured on Times Square Billboard as artist of the month on Spotify for her song ‘Oot Patangi’. She has given many hit numbers in Hindi, Telugu and Punjabi including Dhunki, Chashni, Paani Ravi Da and Jag Ghoomeya to name a few. She has received seven Filmfare Award nominations across different languages has won two Filmfare Awards for her songs ‘Jag Ghoomeya’ in Hindi and ‘Paani Ravi Da’ in Punjabi language.