Neha Bhasin Looks Stunning In Heavily-Embellished Top-Skirt, Goes All Glam And Glitter

New Delhi: Bollywood singer Neha Bhasin often grabs attention with her impeccable sartorial choices. The 'Chittiya Kalaiyan' singer and former Bigg Boss contestant knows how to make heads turn with her bold fashion statements. Although, she often gets trolled by a section of people online for dropping sizzling photos and videos. However, Neha contiues to remains unfazed by the criticism and shares what she loves to do.

On Monday, Neha once again raised the temperature on social media with her oh-so-bold video. Her latest video shows her getting decked up for an event. She is seen donning an embellished golden blouse, a colourful skirt and bright fuchsia footwear. She captioned the post writing, "This look is De-li-CIOUS." Neha looked gorgeous and hot and her fans went drooling over her latest look.

Neha Bhasin is a popular name on social circuit. Apart from having a popular singing career, Neha enjoys a mammoth popularity on social media. She is known to share updates from her professional and personal life with her fans. She also loves to flaunt her curves and often hit the headline for the same. She is also known to be someone who speaks her mind and is famous for calling a spade a spade.

In 2021, Neha Bhasin was featured on Times Square Billboard as artist of the month on Spotify for her song 'Oot Patangi'.

Neha has crooned many hit numbers in Hindi, Telugu and Punjabi including 'Dhunki', 'Chashni', 'Paani Ravi Da' and 'Jag Ghoomeya' to name a few. Today, let's take a look at her hot photoshoot in a black fur dress which she wore for her Goa Live concert a few days back.