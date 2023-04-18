Neha Bhasin Stuns With Her Sizzling Avatar, Flaunts Her Killer Moves On Popular Punjabi Track

New Delhi: Neha Bhasin is a popular name on the social circuit. She is a noted singer, former Bigg Boss contestant and a famous social media personality. Neha has carved a niche for herself with her melodious voice. Apart from leaving the audience mesmerised with her melodious voice, Neha often takes to the limelight with her bold and beautiful fashion outings. She is known to share updates from her professional and personal life with her fans. She also loves to flaunt her curves and often hit the headline for the same.

Neha once again raised the temperature on social media with her latest video where she is showing off some amazing moves on popular Punjabi song 'Mummy Nu Pasand'. She captioned the video writing, "Shehri punjaban hoon :) Ps : aaj pehli baar yeh gaana sunna and treadmil se girne waali thi running karte hue body dance karne lagi. So while getting ready ruka nahin gaya bas bhangra jitna mujhe aata hai kar diya."

The singer is seen dressed in a black crop top and white bottom and sneakers as she grooved to the beats. Take a look at her post below:

As soon as she shared her latest dance video, the post drew positive response from her fans. Check out some of the reactions below.

A user wrote, "Neha you're becoming much confident."

Another user wrote, "OMGGGGG it's a TREAT to see you do bhangra!!!! You do it like a dream."

Third user wrote, "Loved your expressions."

Neha Bhasin has been regularly taking over the internet by flaunting her bold fun side. She is also known to speak her mind and is famous for calling a spade a spade.

In 2021, Neha Bhasin was featured on Times Square Billboard as artist of the month on Spotify for her song 'Oot Patangi'.

Neha has crooned many hit numbers in Hindi, Telugu and Punjabi including 'Dhunki', 'Chashni', 'Paani Ravi Da' and 'Jag Ghoomeya' to name a few.