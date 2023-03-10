Neha Bhasin's Daring Pic Flaunting Her Cleavage In A Plunging Neckline Gown Shocks Netizens

New Delhi: Popular singer and Bigg Boss OTT star Neha Bhasin has once again rocked a risque outfit. But this time she flaunted her cleavage in a bold picture which she posted on the Instagram with the caption: Picture I did not dare to post earlier. The stunner has always been a bold and brazen celeb talking her mind.

Wearing a sequined blue dress, Neha Bhasin looks simply ravishing. Often getting trolled for her looks, she shuts her critics and haters with bold statements. A few days back she was spotted at the airport wearing a criss-cross bralette with a zebra print jacket. She indeed turned heads with her OTT outfit.

In 2021, Neha Bhasin was featured on Times Square Billboard as the artist of the month on Spotify for her song ‘Oot Patangi’. She has crooned many hit numbers in Hindi, Telugu and Punjabi including Dhunki, Chashni, Paani Ravi Da and Jag Ghoomeya to name a few.

Earlier this year, in her interview with Hindustan Times, she talked about trolls and how it affects her. "Just because I don’t tell my story like a victim doesn’t mean I laid on a bed of roses with no thorns. You never feel you might hit rock bottom at this age, but you can. And people think rock bottom means financial but it can be emotional too. The (last) year was tough because I suddenly lost sense of who I was. I was physically present in public but I wasn’t there mentally."