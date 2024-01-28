Netizens Hail Deepika Padukone In 'Fighter', Fan Calls 'Carefree, Bold, Beautiful, Charming'

New Delhi: Deepika Padukone has once again asserted her reign as the queen, with her action-packed avatar in Siddharth Anand's big release, 'Fighter', alongside Hrithik Roshan. The movie's box office numbers in the opening few days are testament to the audience's anticipation for the unexpected, with Deepika stepping into the shoes of an Air Force pilot and soaring to new heights, quite literally. Her portrayal of a fearless aviator, handling planes with finesse, has been a revelation, showcasing a side of Deepika never seen before on the silver screen.

What truly sets Deepika apart is the unwavering loyalty of her fandom, a force akin to that of male superstars in Indian cinema. This has been vividly evident in the theatre shows of 'Fighter', where fans can’t stop hooting, cheering and whistling during Deepika's entry sequence in the film.

The cinema halls echoed as she makes her entry on the screen, adorned in the Air Force uniform, sporting aviators, and exuding confidence with every step. Taking to social media, netizens hailed the OG actress.

The outpouring of love and adulation signifies the impact Deepika has on her audience, especially her fans, transcending the conventional boundaries of stardom.

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film also starred Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi in pivotal roles.

'Fighter' was released in the theatres on Thursday and received amazing reviews and positive word of mouth from the audiences.

The film features Hrithik as Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania aka Patty, Deepika as Squadron Leader Minal Rathore aka Minni, and Anil as Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh aka Rocky fighting for the country.

It marks Hrithik and Deepika's first-ever on-screen collaboration.