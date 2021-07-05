हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Taapsee Pannu

'No matter our effort, it will always fall short': Taapsee Pannu reacts to critics thrashing 'Haseen Dillruba'

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu had her latest film 'Haseen Dillruba' release on Netflix this Friday. Although praised by a few, the film has garnered a huge number of negative reviews by critics and audiences. 

&#039;No matter our effort, it will always fall short&#039;: Taapsee Pannu reacts to critics thrashing &#039;Haseen Dillruba&#039;
File photo

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu had her latest film 'Haseen Dillruba' release on Netflix this Friday. Although praised by a few, the film has garnered a huge number of negative reviews by critics and audiences. People have also been comparing it to the action film 'The Tomorrow War' starring Chris Pratt and claiming that the Hollywood film was a much better watch than the 'predictable' Haseen Dillruba. 

Recently, a veteran film critic and journalist had taken to Twitter and expressed his shock over the fact that critics in India chose Chris Pratt's 'The Tomorrow War' over Taapsee's 'Haseen Dillruba' when the former was 'godawful' and 'super-crappy creepily contrived' according to his tweet. He wrote, "It is interesting that the same fellow critics who see no merit in the very original and provocative  #HaseenaDillruba are smitten by the godawful super- crappy creepily contrived  #TheTomorrowWar".

 

To this, Taapsee Pannu replied and suggested that the critics were lenient with 'The Tomorrow War' as it belonged to Hollywood and there 'everything goes'. She wrote, "Sir Hollywood hai na , sab chalta hai. It’s always aspirational regardless of the flaws. Yahan hum jitna marzi experiment kar le it always falls short and more so we look “redundant” to them no matter what we do. Maybe working out of LA will help."

 

Earlier, Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel had taken to her Instagram to take a dig at the actress by claiming that her performance in the film was sub-par. She said, " "Mafia created fraud is being exposed but only in hush-hush whispers no one is openly saying it, so I decided to do the deed, a single tone actor who has absolutely no screen presence no range no real persona or screen presence, is being pitted against one of the greatest actors Indian cinema ever saw...not only she openly mimics and copies Kangana but also calls her irrelevant and double filter, aaj isko bhi critics ne nanga kar diya. Ye gubbara bhi footna hi tha, foot gaya."

Directed by Vinil Mathew, 'Haseen Dillruba' has been produced by Aanand L Rai's Colour Yellow Productions with Eros International and Himanshu Sharma.

'Hassen Dillruba' was purportedly filmed during the pandemic and is now set for an OTT release on July 2, on Netflix. Music director Amit Trivedi has scored the tracks of the film, which was earlier set to release on September 18 last year but got postponed due to the spread of COVID-19.

On the work front, Taapsee has several exciting films in her kitty including sports dramas 'Shabaash Mithu' and 'Rashmi Rocket'. She also has 'Loop Lapeta' and the sci-fi thriller titled 'Dobaaraa' directed by Anurag Kashyap in the pipeline. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Taapsee PannuHaseen Dillruba reviewsHaseen Dillruba negative reviewstaapsee pannu twitter
Next
Story

Disha Patani turns heads in bold 'Kiss Me More' dance cover, rumoured beau Tiger Shroff reacts! - Watch

Must Watch

PT17M31S

Special report: Asaduddin Owaisi's 'political shop' with inflammatory remarks against Hindutva?