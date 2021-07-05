'No matter our effort, it will always fall short': Taapsee Pannu reacts to critics thrashing 'Haseen Dillruba'

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu had her latest film 'Haseen Dillruba' release on Netflix this Friday. Although praised by a few, the film has garnered a huge number of negative reviews by critics and audiences. People have also been comparing it to the action film 'The Tomorrow War' starring Chris Pratt and claiming that the Hollywood film was a much better watch than the 'predictable' Haseen Dillruba.

Recently, a veteran film critic and journalist had taken to Twitter and expressed his shock over the fact that critics in India chose Chris Pratt's 'The Tomorrow War' over Taapsee's 'Haseen Dillruba' when the former was 'godawful' and 'super-crappy creepily contrived' according to his tweet. He wrote, "It is interesting that the same fellow critics who see no merit in the very original and provocative #HaseenaDillruba are smitten by the godawful super- crappy creepily contrived #TheTomorrowWar".

It is interesting that the same fellow critics who see no merit in the very original and provocative #HaseenaDillruba are smitten by the godawful super- crappy creepily contrived #TheTomorrowWar — SubhashKJha (@SubhashK_Jha) July 3, 2021

To this, Taapsee Pannu replied and suggested that the critics were lenient with 'The Tomorrow War' as it belonged to Hollywood and there 'everything goes'. She wrote, "Sir Hollywood hai na , sab chalta hai. It’s always aspirational regardless of the flaws. Yahan hum jitna marzi experiment kar le it always falls short and more so we look “redundant” to them no matter what we do. Maybe working out of LA will help."

Sir Hollywood hai na , sab chalta hai. It’s always aspirational regardless of the flaws. Yahan hum jitna marzi experiment kar le it always falls short and more so we look “redundant” to them no matter what we do. Maybe working out of LA will help. — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) July 4, 2021

Earlier, Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel had taken to her Instagram to take a dig at the actress by claiming that her performance in the film was sub-par. She said, " "Mafia created fraud is being exposed but only in hush-hush whispers no one is openly saying it, so I decided to do the deed, a single tone actor who has absolutely no screen presence no range no real persona or screen presence, is being pitted against one of the greatest actors Indian cinema ever saw...not only she openly mimics and copies Kangana but also calls her irrelevant and double filter, aaj isko bhi critics ne nanga kar diya. Ye gubbara bhi footna hi tha, foot gaya."

Directed by Vinil Mathew, 'Haseen Dillruba' has been produced by Aanand L Rai's Colour Yellow Productions with Eros International and Himanshu Sharma.

'Hassen Dillruba' was purportedly filmed during the pandemic and is now set for an OTT release on July 2, on Netflix. Music director Amit Trivedi has scored the tracks of the film, which was earlier set to release on September 18 last year but got postponed due to the spread of COVID-19.

On the work front, Taapsee has several exciting films in her kitty including sports dramas 'Shabaash Mithu' and 'Rashmi Rocket'. She also has 'Loop Lapeta' and the sci-fi thriller titled 'Dobaaraa' directed by Anurag Kashyap in the pipeline.