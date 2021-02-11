On 13th wedding anniversary, Sanjay Dutt writes 'loved you then, love you even more now' for wife Maanayata!

Mumbai: Actor Sanjay Dutt has made a sweet declaration of his love for wife Maanayata Dutt on their 13th wedding anniversary. The 'Munnabhai' actor took to Instagram to post an adorable picture of the couple standing with their arms wrapped around each other.

The lovebirds were dressed in black with Maanayata donning a saree with gold rims and Dutt with a long kurta. The picture seems to have been clicked at their residence.

Adding to the cuteness, Sanjay wrote in the caption, “11.02.2008 Loved you then. Love you even more now @maanayata_dutt Happy anniversary.”

Maanayata and Sanjay Dutt share an unbreakable bond with each other. Last year, when Dutt was diagnosed with stage 3 Lung Cancer, Maanayata firmly stood by him and helped him through the challenging battle. Fortunately, Sanjay Dutt is cancer-free now as announced by him in October last year.

Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata got married in 2008 in a Hindu ceremony in Mumbai and on October 21, 2010. The duo is blessed with twins, Shahraan and Iqra.

Dutt also has a daughter named Trishala from his first marriage with Richa Sharma. However, his daughter currently resides with her maternal grandparents in the US.