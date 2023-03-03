Pakistani TikToker Hareem Shah's Private Video Leaked Online, Husband Bilal Shah Says 'Will Take Legal Action'

NEW DELHI: Pakistani TikToker Hareem Shah has got herself in the headlines and not for some good reason. According to a Times Now report, her private naked video has been leaked and circulated on the internet. Her private video was leaked on social media on March 1. Reacting to the development, she released a statement stating that her video was leaked by her female friends - Sandal Khattak and Ayesha Naz. As per Hareem, her friends leaked her videos because of the differences that emerged between them, and the clips were aimed to denigrate her character.

The Pakistani influencer started trending after her private video got leaked online and took over the internet. In the clips, she was seen taking a bath and engaging in comprising acts with an unidentified man, who also recorded the video. She can be heard saying in the video, "We used to spend ample time together; we had lived in the same house for a period of time. So, naturally, they had access to my mobile phone and knew my passwords."

In her statement, Hareem clarified that her friends were living with her and that the two threatened her of leaking the videos before they went viral. According to her, they wanted to create a rift in her married life.

Shah has now filed a complaint with Federal Investigation Agency against Naz. She said, "FIA didn't take action against her but I had my doubts. Ayesha had also informed my other friends that she will leak my videos. But I don't really care about these videos."

For the unversed, Hareem Shah got married only recently to Bilal Shah. Bilal too reacted to the controversy and expressed his disappointment with the actions of her friends, whom they allowed in their homes - a private space. He said he didn't expect that they could do such a thing with their friend. "They violated and smeared the character of a woman despite being women themselves," Bilal was quoted as saying by Thenews.com.pk.

He said, "In my eyes, they have done a very ungraceful thing. After we land in Pakistan, we will take every legal action which could be taken against them. A lot of people have been calling and texting him about being an honorless person and that he should leave his wife Those who are calling me names are themselves dishonourable and ignoble. I am only answerable to Almighty Allah if I leave her it would be an injustice to her. I will never leave her in this hour of extreme need."





Hareem Shah Controversies

In October 2019, Hareem Shah's video filmed inside Foreign Office sparks backlash and Prime Minister Imran Khan ordered a probe into how she was allowed. She received backlash for her comments regarding federal minister Sheikh Rasheed after a video recording of her conversation with him was leaked.

In December 2019, she was harassed at an opening ceremony at a mall in Dubai.

In January 2021, Hareem Shah slapped Mufti Qavi over 'dirty' and 'vulgar' conversation and claimed that Mufti Qavi physically harassed her and her cousin. In March 2021, Hareem Shah filed an FIR against a friend for attempt to murder and physical assault.