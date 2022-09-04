NewsLifestylePeople
PARINEETI CHOPRA

Parineeti Chopra to clean Juhu beach after Ganpati visarjan, shares message in new video; WATCH

Actress Parineeti Chopra is all up for cleaning beaches in Mumbai after Ganpati Visarjan takes place. She has joined hands with Divjay foundation and the Bhamla foundation for this cause.

Last Updated: Sep 04, 2022, 10:17 PM IST|Source: ANI

Mumbai: Actor Parineeti Chopra has decided to clean up the beaches in Mumbai post-Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. Stressing on the need of celebrating the festival without harming the environment, she said, "I wish you all a very very happy Ganeshotsav and hope that Ganpati Bappa bestows us with wisdom and prosperity. As we celebrate this beautiful auspicious festival, we tend to forget what happens after the festivities are over." 

She added, "Every year during Ganpati Visarjan, we leave behind immense litter on our beaches that unfortunately ends up in the water. This not only pollutes the sea but also causes a lot of damage that can cause mass deaths of our marine animals. As we celebrate this festival with full vigour we must also take the responsibility to clean up with the same energy and protect both our marine life as well as our own home planet. The Ganesha idols are generally made up of clay, Plaster of Paris (POP), plastic, and cement. Toxic paints and flowers are also used in decorating the statues. And when `visarjan` takes place, the idols along with these toxic materials get seeped into water that live on for decades in water bodies, leaving an indelible impact on the ecosystem. Parineeti has joined hands with Divjay foundation and the Bhamla foundation for this cause."  

“On the 10th of September 2022 join me to clean up our beaches and make them debris free. I am sure that would make Bappa really happy. So, let us make Cleanotsav 2022 a grand success,” she added. 

On the work front, Parineeti Chopra was last seen in biographical film ‘Saina’ in which she played the role of Olympic medalist Saina Nehwal. She will next be seen in ‘Uunchai’ alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher and Boman Irani.  

Parineeti ChopraGanesh Chaturthi 2022Ganesh visarjanGanpati Visarjanbeach cleanentertainment news

