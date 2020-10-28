Parzaan Dastur, the cute Sardar ji from Shah Rukh Khan's Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, trends for wedding announcement. Remember him?

New Delhi: Actor Parzaan Dastur, remember him? He's the child star who featured in Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's 1998 film 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' as the cute little Sardar ji. Now you know, right? Parzaan has been trending all of today and the reason is that he's getting married.
Parzaan announced his wedding to girlfriend Delna Shroff on Instagram. In a post from when he proposed to her, the actor revealed that the couple will get married in February. Parzaan proposed to Delna for marriage a year ago.
"Throwback to this beautiful day over a year ago when she said YES! Only 4 months to go for #TheDASHwedding #DelCountsDaStars," he wrote.
Take a look:
Throwback to this beautiful day over a year ago when she said YES! Only 4 months to go for #TheDASHwedding #DelCountsDaStars
Congratulations, Parzaan Dastur and Delna Shroff!
Now, check out some more pictures of the soon-to-be-married couple.
The last two days have been overwhelming. Thank you so much for wishing us and showering us with your love and blessings. Life has been kind to me and I am eternally grateful! Throwback to this fun trip to Thailand last year. Hope the pandemic ends soon and we can go back to making travel plans
When 'Hum' finally finds his 'Tum'. Many of you might not know that I was the voice actor for the character of Hum in the movie. Feels great to be a part of such an icon, especially when I can share it with my Bollywood-crazy cutie! Thank you @kunalkohli for making me a part of your masterpiece
Parzaan Dastur is best-known for his role in 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai'. However, he has also acted in films such as 'Mohabbatein', 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' and 'Zubeidaa'.