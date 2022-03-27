हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Yo Yo Honey Singh

PIC: Yo Yo Honey Singh's MASSIVE physical transformation takes internet by storm

Renowned rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh latest post has sparked a frenzy on social media. Check it out here.

PIC: Yo Yo Honey Singh&#039;s MASSIVE physical transformation takes internet by storm
Pic Credit: Instagram

New Delhi: Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh has stunned all his fans with his transformation post on Instagram. Going by the picture, it appears the superstar rapper has undergone a fitness journey with commendable results as he flaunted his ripped arms and muscles in his latest photo. 

He looked fitter than ever and his friends and fans flooded the comment section, praising his amazing transformation. The picture was shared ahead of his show in Hyderabed at Club Prism according to the caption of the post. 

He looked dapper in a blue-green tank top and black track pants with a gold chain around his neck.

Take a look at his post:

 

Last year, Yo Yo Honey Singh was accused of domestic violence by his estranged wife Shalini Talwar. She had filed a domestic violence case against him and sought Rs 10 crore compensation under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, saying she felt like a "farm animal...Being treated cruelly".

His songs such as The Beat, Lak 28 Kudi Da, Brown Rang, High Heels, Blue Eyes, Issey Kehte Hain Hip Hop, Dheere Dheere, Makhna, Angrezi Beat, Lungi Dance, Manali Trance are a few of his hit numbers. 

